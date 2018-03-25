Volunteers go bald in Amherst to support cancer research

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A head-shaving event in Amherst Sunday raised awareness about a disease that kills hundreds of thousands of Americans every year.

By shaving their heads and raising money for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, locals helped fund lifesaving research to help those battling cancer.

Matthew Tolpa of Belchertown said, “We know that cancer is very widespread and we don’t like to see anybody have cancer.”

Hundreds went up against the buzzers Sunday at Hangar Pub and Grill in Amherst, to support the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, an organization aimed at raising money to help find cures for children with cancer. Since 2005, St Baldrick’s events have helped raise more than 230 million dollars.

The goal Sunday was to raise $75,000, and with more than 100 local volunteers going bald, all donations go to support childhood cancer research.

Event organizer Matt Malo told 22News, “They then distribute that money through grants and fellowships to any research facility that is looking for a cure for child cancer.”

Caitlin Hart of West Springfield was one of many in the hot seat, having all her hair shaved off. She knows all too well how cancer can affect people. Hart most recently lost her aunt to the deadly disease. “Everybody says this is brave or whatever, but it really isn’t. It’s the people out there who are facing the disease, and a little bit of hair and a little bit of fundraising goes a long way in raising awareness for this debilitating and terrible disease.”

A terrible disease many hope to cure – one shave at a time.