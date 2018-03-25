VIDEO: Mom intentionally crashes vehicle to prove to kids that ‘God is real’

GWINNETT CO., GA (WCMH) — A Georgia mother is behind bars after police say she intentionally crashed her vehicle to prove to her children that God is real.

According to Norcross Police, Bakari Warren, 25, told investigators she drove her SUV into a pole to show her kids, ages 5 and 7, that God will protect them if they have faith.

Traffic cameras show the SUV crossing the southbound lanes of Peach Tree Industrial and driving head-on into the concrete pole. The two children were in the backseat at the time of the crash.

Officers asked Warren’s children if she did it on purpose.

“Yeah, because she turned,” one of the children said. “Her eyes were closed and she was saying, blah, blah blah, ‘I love God.’”

Officers said Warren did tell the children to fasten their seatbelts before she crashed. Warren was arrested on the spot. Luckily, no one was injured in the crash.

“It could’ve been a lot worse,” Nocross Police Sgt. Eric Butynski told WSB. “It could’ve been heavier traffic at the time, she could’ve hit the pole at such an angle that she did more damage to the car.”

Warren is charged with two counts of child cruelty and is being held in jail on a $22,000 bond. The children are staying with their grandparents.

