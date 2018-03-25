Some residents behind President Trump’s plan to increase military spending

(WWLP) – A $1.3 trillion bill signed by President Trump will include a massive increase in defense spending.

The U.S. military will get 14 new ships, more than 200 new aircraft and multiple upgrades to tanks and vehicles.

The budget is based on the Pentagon’s new National Defense Strategy. President Trump this spending will help the military become stronger than it’s ever been.

Tim Hansen, a Holyoke resident, told 22News he’s on board with the increase in defense spending, “Anything the government can do to help them keep safe or help them keep us safe, they’re important so anything we can do to help them is big.”

Defense spending will jump to $700 billion marring the largest increase in 15 years.

President Trump wanted $25 billion for his border but the plan fell short of that adding $1.6 billion for building new sections, and replacing old sections of the current border wall.