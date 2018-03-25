Police: Man robs Columbia gas station with screw driver

COLUMBIA, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a gas station in Columbia early Saturday. The incident happened at the 7-11 on Route 66 in Columbia at around 1:15 a.m.

A store employee said that a man approached the counter and demanded money after picking out a few items. He said, “this is a robbery.” The man then took a small screw driver from his pants pocket and pointed it at the employee.

The man reached over the counter and grabbed the drawer from the cash register before running into a waiting vehicle in the parking lot. The car drove onto Route 66heading west, according to police.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Columbia police.