Pittsfield police searching for missing elderly man

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Family members are concerned about the whereabouts of a missing 66 year old Pittsfield man believed to be suffering from Dementia.

Police in the Berkshire County city provided 22News with a picture of Dan Lewis. He hasn’t been seen 8 O’clock Saturday night, walking in a Pittsfield neighborhood.

Family members believe Lewis may have gone back to the Berkshire county town of Hinsdale where he grew up, or Stephenville where he previously lived.

Lewis is 5,5 in height and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.