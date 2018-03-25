Palm Sunday begins holy week in lead up to Easter

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Holy week began with the observance of Palm Sunday, the Sunday before Easter.

Palm Sunday was observed in churches throughout western Massachusetts, including Immaculate Conception church in Indian Orchard. The observance signifies Jesus entering Jerusalem one week prior to the resurrection.

In the Polish tradition, parishioners use decorative palms.

Stasia Wojcik told 22News how people are able to celebrate in Poland, “In Poland unfortunately, there are no Palm trees, they are scarce. The Polish people will use whatever they have, and they decorate it with artistic flowers from the year prior.”

A highlight of the Palm Sunday service at Immaculate conception was a procession and the blessing of the palms.