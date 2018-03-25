Mosques to hold ‘Open Mosque Day’

BOSTON (AP) — Mosques across the state are inviting members of the public to visit their houses of worship next month to learn more about the faith and its followers.

The Massachusetts chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations is organizing the “Open Mosque Day” on April 8. More than 20 mosques will be participating, including the Worcester Islamic Center and the Islamic Society of Boston Cultural Center.

Wafaa Wahabi of the American Islamic Center in Everett says the event is designed to combat “widespread misunderstanding about Islam” and show residents that their “Muslim neighbors live, pray and dream just like everyone else.”

People will get to take a tour of a mosque, observe a prayer service and learn about Islam.