Local auto inspection stations expecting long lines Monday when RMV services begin again

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – At least one Western Massachusetts auto inspection station expects to handle an uncommonly long line of cars Monday.

The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles discontinued all service Friday, Saturday and Sunday, to accommodate the switch over to a new system wide computer network.

The registries website was also effected, remaining off line until Monday.

Here at Springfield’s Welker Tire and Alignment, manager Gary Leyden told 22News, he usually inspects 25-30 cars each day. He expects many Friday, Saturday and Sunday customers to show up Monday for their delayed inspections.

With the registry of motor vehicles also closed until Monday some Springfield drivers were inconvenienced. One woman told 22News, “someone stole her license plates”. With the registry office closed Friday, she’d be forced to keep her car parked until Monday, when the Springfield registry re-opens.