Head-shaving event held in Amherst to raise awareness of childhood cancer

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A head-shaving event is happening in Amherst to raise awareness on childhood cancer.

This event is to help raise money and awareness on cancer research. It’s hosted by the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, an organization aimed at raising money to help find cures for children with cancer.

It’s happening at the Hanger Pub and Grill in Amherst starting at 11 a.m. Sunday morning. The goal is to raise $75,000 as hundreds of volunteers go bald to support the foundation’s mission to take childhood back from cancer.

Donations raised support the development of childhood cancer treatments.

The event starts at 11 a.m. and goes until 4 p.m. at 10 Univeristy Drive in Amherst.