Hadley man arrested for alleged home invasion in Sunderland

SUNDERLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – A Hadley man was arrested for an alleged home invasion in Sunderland.

35 year old Donald Walker, who reportedly had a knife, allegedly forced his way inside a home on Old Amherst Road at about 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning. The woman inside hid with her son in the bedroom.

Walker allegedly rummaged through the house and eventually into the bedroom. That’s when the woman hit Walker in the face with a letter opener.

Sunderland Police Chief Erik Demetropoulos told 22News police arrived quickly and arrested Walker.

He’s being held on $150,000 cash bail on several charges.