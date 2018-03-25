Fire on Smead Hill Road in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters in Greenfield have requested help fighting a fire.

They have called in backup from the Turners Falls Fire Department. The fire was reported around 5:00PM Sunday on Smead Hill Road in Greenfield.

22News called the Greenfield Fire and Police dispatch center, but no one was available to speak with us. Turners Falls dispatch did confirm the fire and that they have sounded a second-alarm.

22News is covering this story. We will bring you any new information on air and online.