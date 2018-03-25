Congressman Neal reflects on significance of Springfield Museum’s JFK exhibit

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday was the final day to visit the JFK exhibit at the Springfield Museum.

The special exhibit titled “Jack & Jackie: The Kennedy’s in the White House” has been on display since December. It honored the life and legacy of our 35th President, John Fitzgerald Kennedy who was from Massachusetts.

The exhibit allowed guests a glimpse into the Kennedy’s personal life and public image. Congressman Richard Neal reflected on the exhibits significance to Springfield.

“Well I think the museums association has a bedazzling effect of remembrance the centennial of the birth of John F. Kennedy,” said Neal.

Congressman Neal told his audience that untold numbers of men and women who entered public service, had been influenced by the example set by President John F. Kennedy.