Chicopee police and school officials taking action to ensure students, faculty are ready for any threat

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police and school officials are taking action after a slew of shooting threats were made in western Massachusetts.

Chicopee police have been working with Chicopee Public Schools to make sure students and faculty know what to do in case of an emergency.

Multiple school threats in western Massachusetts have put a priority on police working with school officials to ensure safety.

In Chicopee, a student recently posted a hoax threat on social media targeting Dupont Middle School. The 12-year-old student was arrested and faces felony charges.

Chicopee Police have been conducting lockdown drills and procedures with students and faculty.

“It’s very important to have a plan in place in case something were to happen especially right now in the political climate we’re in and in the face of all this gun violence. It’s the school’s responsibility to make the schools feel safe and nurtured as much as it is to ensure the safety of all the kids.”

Chicopee Police spokesman Mike Wilk called the drills “extremely necessary.” Wilk said they also plan to conduct these drills at parochial schools.

One parent told 22News although no major shootings have taken place in western Massachusetts, it’s always important to have a plan in place.

“You never know it could happen in Chicopee, it could happen in Holyoke, and you never know how it’s going to happen so we need to be ready,” said Erick Matos.

Chicopee police will continue to work with schools and administration as safety for students and faculty is the number one priority.