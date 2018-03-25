Anti-Semitic graffiti discovered by the Connecticut River in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News viewer alerted us to some disturbing graffiti by the Connecticut River in Chicopee.

We had to blur the photo because of how offensive it is.

The anti-semitic symbols include a swastika and the letters KKK. The graffiti was spray painted on the water treatment facility at the end of Paderewski Street.

The viewer also reported more offensive graffiti under the bridge that is accessed by the nearby walking trail.

Chicopee Police told 22News they are not sure if the owner of the building has called to make a report but they will look into the matter on Monday.