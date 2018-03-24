Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park Test & Tune postponed

THOMPSON, CT (WWLP) – Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park announced on Thursday that due to the remaining and unfavorable forecast for melting, the Test & Tune practice session has been postponed to Saturday, March 31 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The pit gates will open at 8 a.m. in the morning.

Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park will kickoff their 2018 season with the 44th annual Icebreaker happening Friday, April 6, through Sunday, April 8. The event will feature the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour for 150 laps, the Pro All Star Series Super Late Models will race 100 laps, along with a new addition to the weekend, the Valenti Modified Racing Series will have their 2018 season opener at the 5/8 mile oval. The NASCAR Whelen All American Series divisions, EXIT Realty Pro Truck Series and 375 Pro Sportsman Series, NEMA Lites and the Lite Modifieds will be a part of the program.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour had their 2018 season opener last weekend at Myrtle Beach Speedway in South Carolina. Jon McKennedy took down his first win for Tommy Baldwin Racing.