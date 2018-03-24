St. Mary’s High School supporters hold rally in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield residents continue to fight to save St. Mary’s High School.

St. Mary’s officials are set to meet with Bishop Mitchell Rozanski Saturday morning to discuss the future of the school.

There will be a prayer vigil and support rally starting at 8:15 Saturday morning at the Westfield Town Green. Supporters will be marching as a group from the green to the parking lot of the high school on Bartlett Street.

Bishop Mitchell Rozanski is expected to be on hand to answer questions. Parents and friends of St. Mary’s have been fighting to keep the school open since hearing the parish intends to close the school two weeks ago.

Declining student population and enrollment in the area plays a major role in the decision to close the high school.

Overall enrollment at St. Mary’s High School dropped from 166 to the current 83 students in the last 10 years.

Earlier this week, the community held a spaghetti dinner — raising more than $10,000 to help keep St. Mary’s open.