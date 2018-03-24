Springfield Police Department treat children and families to annual Easter party

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police and State Troopers belong to the C-3 units, officers focused on closer ties with the neighborhoods they serve.

More than 100 children and their families bonded with the officers at Holy Name social center near the Forest Park X on Saturday.

22News spoke with Sgt. Ariel Polito of the SPD on how the interaction benefited both the police and their guests. “We’re trying to improve the relationship with the police and the community. We are doing our part trying to improve our relationship with the community.”

“This event actually highlights how amazing the inner city of Springfield can be…”, one neighborhood resident, Mark Checkwicz told 22News, “… a better environment. People can come together bring kids out for a family event.”

The younger children may not have captured the deeper meaning of this police/community gathering but most certainly will remember the good time they had during the old fashioned egg hunt.