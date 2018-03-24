Springfield joins national “March For Our Lives” demonstrations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Cities across the country hosted a “March For Our Lives” rally Saturday, to demand tighter gun laws.

Survivors of the Parkland, Florida high school shooting, along with thousands of others, are marching to demand action on tighter gun laws. 17 people were gunned down at their high school on Valentines day, by a former student armed with an assault riffle. The “March For Our Lives” rally was organized by those Florida students, who have become vocal advocates for gun control.

Students there, across the country, and even right here in the Pioneer Valley are saying, “enough is enough.”

Up to 500,000 people were expected to attend the Washington D.C. rally, including Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey. More than 800 similar marches and rallies are taking place across the country, including one in Springfield.

One of the march’s organizers, Longmeadow sophomore Sarah Reyes, told 22News, “I think it’s powerful to have it here, because it is the home of the corporate headquarters of Smith & Wesson, and they manufactured the weapon that was used in the Parkland shooting that killed 17 people.”

Four Springfield students organized this three-hour western Massachusetts rally in the heart of Springfield. They assembled in Court Square, marched through the streets of Springfield, and heard from speakers on the steps of city hall.

Westfield sophomore Elizabeth Figeroa said, “There was a bomb threat that happened in Papermill Elementary school in Westfield, and all the little kids had to be evacuated, and that was scary.”

Longmeadow 6th grader Lia Lukzic said, “I don’t want to get shot at my school. I don’t want my friends to get shot at my school. I don’t want anyone to get shot.”

Among the demonstrators were Massachusetts senior Senator Elizabeth Warren and Congressman Richard Neal of Springfield. Once back at City Hall, marchers listened to Warren and Neal as guest speakers. Warren said during her speech that young people can make a difference. “We have 15-year-old, 16-year-old and 17-year-old, who say, “I am in this fight. I can’t vote, but I want my voice heard.”

The Justice Department is proposing to ban bump stocks using regulations, rather than waiting for Congress to pass a law banning them. A bump stock is an accessory that allows semiautomatic guns to mimic automatic weapons, resembling outlawed ‘machine guns.’

The regulation would mandate that the machine gun law apply to bump stock devices, making them illegal. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the proposed change will first have a 90-day public comment period before it would be made final.

So far this year, there have been 17 school shootings.