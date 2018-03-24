Shullick, Jr to take part in ISMA season opener at Monadnock on May 19th

WINCHESTER, NH (WWLP) – Dave Shullick, Jr. out of Westlake, OH, will be taking part in the ISMA season opener at the Monadnock Speedway on Saturday night, May 19 for the 75-lap race. Shullick will be coming into Monadnock with a lot of momentum as he won the final two races of the season last year at Star Speedway with the Star Classic and the World Series of Racing at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park.

“I am really excited to come to a new track, especially one with such history. I got the chance to talk to Jon McKennedy about the event and he shared his thoughts with me, and it sounds like it’s a good thing for ISMA and its really a good thing for Supermodifieds to be coming to a track like this,” Shullick said.

Shullick believes when fans see the ISMA Supermodifieds at the quarter mile oval that it will be a lot of wheel to wheel and inside and outside passing between a bunch of quality drivers that can put on a show for the fans.

Shullick loves racing in front of the New England fans. It gives him an extra boost as he does so well when he comes out here.

“I hope that the trip up to Monadnock is no different. I hope we can come up there be competitive and put on a great show for the fans.”

Jon McKennedy is the defending driver champion in the ISMA Supermodifieds. McKennedy has a lot of laps around Monadnock Speedway in the modifieds, and has won races and Shullick knows McKennedy is a tough competitor.

“Jon (McKennedy) is going to be tough. He’s got a lot of laps there. It certainly helps. The Supermodified is going to be a little different for him though. We will hopefully be able to capitalize on that and put our car in victory lane,” Shullick said.

At Monadnock, the ISMA Supermodifieds will have time trials to see which driver can set fast time and possibly break the track record. The winner of time trials will receive $1,000.

” I’ve always been a good time trial-er probably over the last three, four, five years. If you look at my average time trial it’s probably top one, two, or three so I feel we will have a really good shot at that and hopefully we can walk out of there with that $1,000, and be able to say we hold the track record,” Shullick said.

Shullick will prepare for the event, as he is a big believer in that. Last year before Lancaster, he reached out to multi-time ISMA champ Russ Wood. As the Monadnock race gets closer, he will watch some videos on YouTube and reach out to some of the people that have raced there in the past.

” I don’t feel like you can prepare enough for things like that,” Shullick commented.

Shullick would like to get off to a good start at the opening race at Monadnock, whether it’s a win, top three, or top five finish. With 12 races on the schedule, Shullick knows they are all important. as he will approach the Monadnock the same way as he does for all the races. He is looking forward to getting started and hopefully at the end of the season is in the hunt for the championship.

The Monadnock Speedway NASCAR Whelen All American Series divisions will be a part of the program beginning at 6:00 p.m. Tickets for reserved seating will be $25 in advance and $30 at the gate. Tickets for general admission for adults will be $20 in advance and $25 at the gate. Seniors will be $15 and Kids 12 and under will be $5 at the gate. The rain date will be on Sunday, May 20 at 2:00 p.m.

Monadnock Speedway is located on 840 Keene Road, Winchester, NH. Email: monadnockspeedwway@gmail.com. http://www.monadnockspeedway.com.