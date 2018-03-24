Ronald McDonald House gala held at Chez Josef in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a night of charity at the Chez Josef in Agawam.

It was a casino themed night to honor the good work of the Ronald McDonald house in our community.

The Ronald McDonald House is committed to giving families a home away from home while their sick children get medical treatment. Each year, the home on Chapin Terrace in Springfield helps about 150 families.

“We need the support of many people in the community and we have a lot of businesses here tonight,” said Michael Favreau. “This will be our largest event ever of the 27 years.”

The Ronald McDonald House has, in total, helped more than 12-thousand families over the last 27 years.