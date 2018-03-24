Red Cross reminds Springfield residents importance of smoke alarms

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Every day, seven people die in home fires, most in homes that lack working smoke alarms.

To help educate Springfield residents on the importance of having a working smoke alarm, the American Red Cross went door to door Saturday in the Belmont Ave. neighborhood, part of its Sound the Alarm Campaign.

The campaign gives information such as installing free smoke alarms, replacing batteries in existing alarms, and provides fire prevention and safety education.

“Usually if there is a fatality in the neighborhood the Red Cross goes out on an outreach after the fatality and we go around and we either hang door hangers and speak with the residents or we’ll hang some information,” Therese Sarnelli from the Springfield Red Cross said.

The outreach comes almost a week after three people died and dozens more left homeless from that fire at 49 Belmont Ave. in Springfield last Sunday.

The building was not required to have a fire suppression sprinkler when the apartment was built, but it did have a central alarm system.

The campaign is to help remind residents that working smoke alarms can save lives.

“Sometimes when people live in apartment buildings and they hear a smoke alarm it’s just somebody who burnt something but what we’re finding out is it’s not just somebody who burnt some food,” Sarnelli said.

Red cross volunteers were hoping to reach 300 residents as they canvassed the neighborhood Saturday morning.