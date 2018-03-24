New Englanders looking for spring at western Massachusetts Home & Garden Show

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was Day 2 at the Home & Garden Show at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield. 22News talked to landscapers Saturday about when people can start working in their garden.

Looking for spring? All you have to do is head to the Western Massachusetts Home & Garden Show at the Eastern States Exposition.

People were looking at outdoor spring furniture, garden care products, and landscaping services. After dealing with snow storms all month long, New Englanders at this point just want to see spring.

22News talked with one woman from South Hadley who told 22News she is ready for spring, “You have know idea, this is very inspiring I’m over winter!”

Looking into next week temperatures are forecast in the 50s.

22News asked a local landscaper if the valley is behind on getting ready for springtime gardening. Bill Golaski, General Manager of G&H Landscaping, told 22News, “A lot of it depends on temperatures and what plants can survive in, so we want those warmer days so things can start growing so we can start planting.”

The Home & Garden show goes until Sunday.