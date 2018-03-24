Missing family of 4 found dead in tourist area of Tulum, Mexico

CRESTON, IA (WOI) – Iowa investigators have confirmed that the Sharp family from Creston was found dead in their condo in Mexico.

The family of 4 were found dead in a condominium of the Bahía Príncipe tourist complex in Tulum.

The family was vacationing in Mexico earlier this month. Their names are Kevin, Amy, Sterling, and Adrianna Sharp.

Autopsies were being performed by Mexican authorities. The manner of death has not been determined yet. WOI is working to contact the family and friends of the Sharps.

The family was expected back in the United States on Wednesday to attend a college basketball game on Thursday. When family members didn’t hear from the Sharps, they contacted authorities right away.

