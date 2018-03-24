Massachusetts and Rhode Island chapters of the Make A Wish Foundation make wishes come true for kids

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts and Rhode Island chapter of the Make A Wish Foundation had their 7th annual evening of wishes at the Springfield Country Club.

Local Make a Wish kids were on hand.

Kids like 4 year old Avery McAvoy of Southwick who wishes for a backyard swimming pool, and 8 year old Ella Negron of Chicopee who wishes to go to a Disney World Resort.

22News spoke with Regional Director Peg Wheble told 22News, “The wish is really seen as part of the treatment for the child to give them that hope, that strength…if this wish can come true then I can get through this illness.”

The basketball themed night was dubbed, ‘Make a Swish’.

The event gave kids the chance to watch some college basketball magic on the court on big screen TV’s.