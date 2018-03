SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 800 similar marches and rallies are taking place across the country Saturday, including one in Springfield.

Four Springfield students organized the local rally which takes place from Noon to Three. They plan to assemble in Court Square, march through the streets of Springfield, and listen to speakers on the steps of City Hall.

Among the guest speakers are U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren and Congressman Richard Neal.