Local hero shares story of rescuing three people from tragic Belmont Avenue fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News talked to the man captured in some dramatic footage following last weekend’s fire on Belmont Avenue.

That hero is Joshua Deleon, he told 22News that the Belmont Ave. fire will be a day he will remember for the rest of his life.

March 20th 2018, three people lost their lives and dozens more were left homeless following a fire at a four story apartment building on Belmont Ave. Several first responders tried to save lives but one of the heroes of that day was a man not in uniform.

On the day of the fire Joshua Deleon rescued a mother, her 2-year-old daughter and a baby from the second floor of the four story burning building here on Belmont Avenue.

22News obtained this exclusive video of Joshua and Springfield Police officer Natalie Wilson helping to rescue a baby and put her on a stretcher. Joshua told 22News what it was like once he was inside the burning 4-story apartment.

“I was so in the moment I didn’t hear the fire alarm, after a while I didn’t hear the fire alarm at all I wasn’t concerned about none of that, my first priority was to get everybody out of there that was hurt,” said Deleon. “The officers police, firemen let me do what I had to do because they knew I was there to help.

Though he saved the lives of many, he still wishes he could have done more to save the father and three children who died that Sunday morning.

“My condolences to that family truly because If i would’ve heard them I give you my word If I was there I would’ve ran in there burning or not I would’ve got those kids out with that guy but they didn’t make any noise at all to hear them,” Deleon added.

Joshua said going into the burning building was one of the scariest but most rewarding experiences of his life.

“I mean I’m only one person but if i can save more than one person and even another person you never know that person can make a difference,” Deleon told 22News.

Although Joshua played a big role, he credited the emergency responders for all their rescue efforts.