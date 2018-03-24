SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is following breaking news about a large disturbance at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield.

22News received several calls and emails on this.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News police had to break up a large group of teens who were holding a dance party inside one of the vacant stores inside the mall.

Police said the group didn’t have the proper permit to hold the party and the fire department made the decision to shut them down.

The large police presence was mainly for crowd control. It’s not clear if anyone was arrested.