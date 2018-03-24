Gallup to race Valenti Modified Series full time this season

AGAWAM, MA (WWLP) – Jeff Gallup will race full time in the Valenti Modified Racing Series this season, along with open comp modified races at Stafford and the Tri-Track Modified Racing Series. Gallup out of Agawam told 22News about how he was able to run up front. Being more consistent is what the team was looking to do, and they did that, for the most part, when they finished every single Valenti Modified Racing Series race and helped him to get Rookie Of The Year, and second in points, which is something to build on going forward. Gallup led a bunch of races last season.

“I can remember five or six races where I was either leading late or led the most laps, and I just ran out of tire, so that’s definitely a focus of mine is closing out some of these races,” Gallup said.

The Valenti Modified Racing Series had the chance to race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway last summer and will go back up to the Magic Mile on June 23 and 24 for the second annual New England Short Track Showdown. Gallup told 22News that it was a cool experience, but lacked speed overall, and something they are working hard on.

He is definitely looking forward to going back this season, as it is one of the races he has circled on the calendar. He learned mostly what he is looking for the car to do, and how to explain it to the crew, and what they need to go faster.

The tracks he likes going to are Thompson, Lee, and the New London-Waterford Speedbowl. The tracks he wants to improve on are Stafford and Beech Ridge

The Valenti Modified Racing Series will return to Monadnock this season after a one-year hiatus. Gallup likes that the series is going back. He raced in the MTS last season.

“I really love that track. It’s so different than everywhere else we go. It’s a real challenge and got some of the best owners. I feel like it’s one of those tracks I feel like I can get a win and run up front,” Gallup said.

Gallup’s goals for the 2018 season are to win as many races as he can, and hopefully get a chance to win the Valenti Modified Racing Series championship.

The 2018 Valenti Modified Racing Series season will kickoff at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park as part of the 44th annual Icebreaker weekend on Saturday, April 7 for a 50 lap race.