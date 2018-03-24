Chicopee High School PTSO helps conduct Lorraine’s Kitchen annual Easter Donation Drive

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Lorraine’s Kitchen is the Chicopee food pantry that provides groceries for hundreds of families in need.

Saturday, an organization of Chicopee educators and students stepped up to the plate for Lorraine’s Kitchen helping the agency with it’s collection needs.

Volunteers conducted the agency’s annual Easter donation drive. The newly formed Chicopee High School parent, teacher, student organization had also helped Lorraine’s Kitchen during the Christmas season.

“Everybody needs to know they’re cared for,” said Cynthia Keough. “Even if you don’t really know them personally. I think Lorraine’s is really good for letting people know they’re cared about.”

It’s been nearly 30 years since Lorraine Houle founded Lorraine’s Kitchen. She has since retired but the food pantry bearing her name continues to put food on the table for as much as 12 percent of Chicopee’s population.

Thank you to the Chicopee High School PTSO and our supporters for their donations to today's Easter Donation Drive! Check out @WWLP22News tonight at 6 for an interview about today's event! 🐰🐇#Easter #donationdrive #support #community pic.twitter.com/ubpXbEx8Po — Lorraine's Soup Kitchen & Pantry (@LorrainesSoup) March 24, 2018