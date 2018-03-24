Celtics’ Kyrie Irving out 3-6 weeks after knee surgery

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics say point guard Kyrie Irving will miss three to six weeks after surgery on his left knee.

Irving had a “minimally invasive” procedure to remove a wire that had been placed in his knee during surgery to repair his broken kneecap from the 2015 NBA finals. The team said Saturday that Irving’s kneecap is fully healed and structurally sound, but the tension wire was irritating his tendon.

The Celtics have the second-best record in the Eastern Conference. The playoffs begin April 14 — three weeks away. The longer estimate for his return means Irving would not be able to come back until the second round.

