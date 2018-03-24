Boys and Girls Club of West Springfield hold annual “Great Futures” event

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Boys and Girls Club of West Springfield held their 5th annual “Great Futures” event Saturday night.

For a small price…guests enjoyed catered food, a beer and wine tasting and a live auction.

Prizes raffled off included Red Sox tickets, a signed Thunderbirds jersey and a dinner with Mayor William Reichelt.

Proceeds from the event will help support club programs and provide financial aid to families in need.

Dan D’Angelo, Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club told 22News, “We’re looking to serve more teens, more middle school students and members and make sure that the club is here not just for today but for the next generation.”

The Boys and Girls Club of West Springfield currently serves about 800 children throughout several communities in western Massachusetts.