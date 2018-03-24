Attleboro firefighters help deliver baby girl in back of ambulance

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Two firefighters responded to a call they will never forget this week.

Ryan Bielawa and Camera Eames of the Attleboro Fire Department helped deliver a baby girl in the back of an ambulance early Wednesday morning.

Bielawa said the two were nearing the end of their shift when the call came in. The woman went into labor at her home on Peck Street just before 4 a.m. and when they arrived on scene, she was having contractions but seemed calm and collected.

“The patient stated this was going to be her fourth baby, so as soon as she said it was coming, we took her word for it,” Eames recalled.

“I thought it was going to be a routine transport, and it was far from that,” Bielawa added. “It still doesn’t feel real.”

While on the way to Sturdy Memorial Hospital, which was a mile away from the woman’s home, Bielawa helped deliver the baby as Eames drove the ambulance.

“It was probably within a minute,” Bielawa said. “She started telling me, ‘The head’s coming out, this baby is going to be delivered right now,’ so by the time we got to the hospital, we’re backing into the ER and the baby was delivered.”

“By the time we got to the hospital, he was backing in. He opened the doors and I had the baby in my hands,” Bielawa added. “At that time I needed help, so he help me cut the umbilical cord and suction the baby and she was crying and healthy. It was a good moment.”

It was the first time Bielawa and Eames had ever delivered a baby.

“It was a little nerve wracking at first but you just resort back to your training and knowledge,” Bielawa said. “It happened really fast.”

“Some firefighters go their whole careers without delivering a baby, so I’m sure that this is something they will never forget,” Attleboro Fire Chief Scott Lachance said in a statement. “Thanks to their quick response and actions the healthy baby girl was delivered safely.”

We’re told both the mother and the child are doing well.

“Most times when we respond to patients, it’s their worst day,” Bielawa said. “It’s nice to be a part of something that makes your job feel really rewarding.”

