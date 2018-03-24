Apple pushes for emojis to represent disabilities

(CNN) – Apple wants emojis that represent people with disabilities better.

The company sent a proposal to the Unicode Consortium, the nonprofit organization that sets the global standard for emojis.

Apple is asking for 13 new additions to the emoji family. They include an ear with a hearing aid, a person in a wheelchair, a prosthetic arm, a service dog and a person with a cane.

Apple said it chose options that are most inclusive to people in four main categories: blind and low vision, deaf and hard of hearing, physical motor disabilities and hidden disabilities.

But the company notes this is a starting point, not a comprehensive list of all potential new emojis.

If Unicode adopts the emojis, it will release guidelines so that software designers can make versions for their platforms.

