Alternate proposal presented to keep Westfield’s St. Mary’s High School from closing

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bishop of the Springfield Roman Catholic Diocese, Mitchell Rozanski, met with concerned parents at St. Mary’s High School in Westfield Saturday morning.

After meeting for more than a hour at St. Mary’s with members of the parish, finance and school boards, Bishop Rozanski took under advisement a proposal they had made to keep the high school from closing at the end if this school year.

Diocesan spokesman Mark Dupont told 22News, the bishop promised to reply during the coming week.

Prior to the Bishop’s closed door meeting and during that session, parents conducted a prayer vigil and support rally outside the school. Richard Labrie told 22News why he believes the school should not be closed.

“It means that we have a group of roughly 90 parents who will be disenfranchised from a parochial education,” said Labrie. “I want my grandchildren to have the same opportunity that my children had. St. Mary’s did very well for my children and I want my grandchildren to have the same opportunity.”

And so within the coming week, Bishop Rozanski will reply to the proposal these concerned citizens hope will keep their beloved high school from closing.

Dwindling enrollment was the reason given for the Bishop’s decision to close the school that was built 115 years ago.