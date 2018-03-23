Who is baby Jane Doe?

(WLTZ) Alabama’s Opelika Police Department and the Lee County District’s Office held a joint press conference Thursday to give an update on the baby Jane Doe case.

Skeletal remains were found near a trailer park in Opelika on January 28, 2012.

Opelika Police determined that the little girl, between 4 and 7-years-old, was murdered between 2010-2012.

“We need to find out her name. We need to give her a proper burial and we need to settle this case for her,” said Detective Sgt. Alfred White with the Opelika Police Department.

Police believe a photo taken at Greater Peace Baptist Church is their baby Jane Doe.

From the church picture, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency drew up two new sketches to help determine who she is.

“I find it hard to believe that no one in Opelika knows who this child is. She was seen at church and with this small community of 25,000 people, how can no one identify a a one-eyed black female. I find that very hard to believe that no one knows who she is,” said Det. Sgt. White.

DNA testing has determined that she is from the Southeast. Police said where she was found, only someone who lived in the area would know.

“Whoever did this to the child, lived in the trailer park and is from the area. This is not an area where an outsider would stumble upon, find, and dump a body at,” said Det. Sgt. White.

