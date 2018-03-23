Westfield not the only city dealing with water contamination issues

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – They’re still working on ways to clean up the water contamination in Westfield.

A foam used by the Air Force and firefighters is contaminating water in multiple cities across the country.

More than 40 years ago, the Air Force began using Aqueous Film Forming Foam which contains the chemicals PFOS and PFOA. This foam puts out petroleum-based fires. If ingested, these chemicals can damage your liver and immune system.

Barnes Air National Guard Base used this foam, and the chemicals found their way into Westfield’s water supply.

The city took several wells offline. Some Westfield residents have installed water filters.

“We have a main water filter coming in for the fridge ice cubes, water and there’s also one on the inside of the fridge that we change every six months so it just makes us feel safer,” said Jerry Mongeon.

Westfield Mayor Brian Sullivan told 22News that clean water is a top priority.

“My focus right now is to as fast as we can, get the clean drinking water back to the residents of Westfield,” said Sullivan. “We have one well working on the north side producing clean water, drinkable water to the residents now and we need the other wells brought back on so we have enough water for everyone.”

Sullivan said the city will be using part of a $13 million bond to install two water filtration plants.

“Filtering this water is a complete step in the right direction it will not filter out all the chemicals that are in our water but it will filter out a majority of the chemicals in our water,” Kristen Mello told 22News.

The Westfield Council will address the issue Tuesday night.

Tuesday’s meeting will be held at City Hall, at 6 p.m.