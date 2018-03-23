Toys ‘R’ Us liquidation sales begin a day later than expected

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Toys ‘R’ Us liquidation sales started Friday, instead of Thursday.

Toys ‘R’ Us, announced last week that it will be closing more than 700 stores across the country.

No official closing day has been set for the Toys ‘R’ Us on Boston Road in Springfield, but one Agawam resident told 22News she’s sad to see it go.

“I’ve been coming here for years,” said Felicia Johnson. “I used to live in Springfield so we used to come here all the time. It’s actually kind of sad for me. I like to come to the stores rather than buy online.”

The decision to close the chain came as a result of competition from Walmart and online giant Amazon.

Toys ‘R’ Us is reportedly $5 billion in debt.