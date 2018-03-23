Teens charged with school bomb felonies will be tried in juvenile court

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Five kids have been arrested this week in connection to school bomb threats.

The juvenile system works differently than the adult court system, meaning kids will also tried in court differently than adults would.

“I think a lot of these kids just don’t know what they’re doing,” says Andrew Murray. “I don’t think they know how serious it really is. I think we have to teach them that, but I don’t think we should ruin the rest of their lives either.”

Springfield attorney Joseph Pacella told 22News it is oftentimes harder for juvenile lawyers to negotiate conditions in the pretrial stage of a case. That means kids will have more conditions to live up to to keep them out of custody like following school rules and listening to their parents.

There are many factors a court is going to have to consider to make sure that the punishment fits the crime. One of those factors is the large scale of victims that a bomb threat affects.

Attorney Joseph Pacella, Springfield: “It’s going to cost a lot of angst, a lot of time, attention, and money,” says Springfield attorney Joseph Pacella. “When you have all of those factors, this is a case where there’s a significant victim here.”

A judge will also take a child’s home life into deeper consideration than the adult court system would.

If a child is mentally ill, Pacella says that could change things.

The court will also look at intent and focus on rehabilitation to get the child’s life back on track.