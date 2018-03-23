Stock market not doing so well after recent imposed tariffs on China

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Trade war fears rocked Wall Street on Thursday, after the president imposed tariffs on China.

The Dow Jones Industrial average plummeted 724 points, or almost three percent. It was the fifth largest point decline in history.

Raymond James Financial Adviser Mark Teed told 22News that a combination of events caused the uncertainty that led to the market plunge: Facebook problems, Trump’s lawyer resigning, and the trade tariff trump signed at noon.

Teed said the market moves are jarring, but not unusual.

“Prices are able to find their own level which means more volatility intra-day and intra-month,” Teed told 22News. “So we’re back to normal. This is a normal market, and it’s up. It’s down. It’s not as easy to make money as it was last year. And last year maybe it was too easy.”

Teed said the Fed believes the economy is growing fast, and the market is picking up. He also said he’s advising his clients with a higher tolerance for risk to stay invested in stocks.