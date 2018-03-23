State’s wood stove change-out program now accepting applications

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Homeowners with older wood stoves, have an opportunity to upgrade to a new one for a fraction of the cost.

Governor Charlie Baker Friday announced $450,000 in funding for the state’s wood stove change-out program.

The program provides major rebates for people with older wood stoves to upgrade to more energy efficient. EPA-certified wood and pellet-burning stoves that use less fuel, and cause less pollution.

“It depends on the type of the stove, it depends on the emissions of that particular stove, and the efficiency,” said Carla Brodeur, owner of Old Hadleigh Hearth and Patio. “The rebate amount can be anywhere from 1,000 all the way up to 3,000. They have some income based rebates for this.”

The application period for the rebates ends August 28.