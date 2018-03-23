State looking into long-term renewable sources as last power plant is set to close

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) — Over 14 million people rely on New England’s power grid. However, with many power plants planning to close in the coming years it begs the question, does Massachusetts have enough energy for its future?

ISO New England in Holyoke seems to think so. They oversee the operation of New England’s bulk power system.

To help ensure every household and business has the energy it needs they look three years into the future, to make sure the region has enough energy to meet consumer demand. But, with the state’s only remaining nuclear power plant in Plymouth set to close in June of 2019, they believe they have the resources to keep the power flowing.

“Those megawatts have been replaced by other resources in advance,” Communications Specialist at ISO New England, Matt Kakley said. “Those resources will be providing the capacity we need in 2019 when the Pilgrim plant closes.”

Most of the region’s energy is fueled by natural gas, but the state is looking into long-term renewable sources, including hydro and offshore wind energy.

ISO New England said that renewable and hydro power accounted for 11 percent and 8 percent respectively of the regions electricity generation last year, with natural gas generating 48 percent.

Governor Charlie Baker wants to generate more energy from renewable sources.