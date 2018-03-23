Springfield police looking for hit and run suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are looking for the driver of a red truck, who is accused of hitting a car on Phoenix Terrace and driving away.

Springfield Police Department Spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News the accident happened at 9:25 a.m. as the truck crossed over Phoenix Terrace from Freeman Terrace. The car that was hit by the truck then crashed into a light pole and a parked car.

Walsh said the truck driver got out and picked up the truck’s grill before leaving the area.

The other driver was pushed into the backseat and had to be freed from the car with the help of Springfield firefighters. Walsh said that driver was taken to Baystate Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.