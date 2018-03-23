Springfield police host pre-Easter party for city’s residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department held a pre-Easter party in the city’s Forest Park neighborhood Friday night.



Officers escorted students from the White Street and Washington Schools to the Holy Name Social Center where they were setting up for Saturday’s party.

It was a chance for kids to interact with police officers in a very positive context. One parent told 22News he was grateful for an event like this.

“It’s good to have that because the community now we don’t have that much things like that,” said Joe Cotton of Springfield. “It’s good that they come around so we could get to know them and they could get to know us.”



The Springfield and State Police C-3 Unit will host their annual Easter Party at the Holy Name Social Center Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

There’ll be breakfast and hot chocolate, an Easter egg hunt, and face painting.