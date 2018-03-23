Springfield College to host 2018 NGCA Women’s Gymnastics National Championships

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield College is hosting the 2018 NGCA Women’s Gymnastics National Championships.

Thirteen teams from all over the nation will be competing in Springfield.

The NGCA National Championships are the biggest event in Division 3 gymnastics. 22News shot video of the athletes getting ready for this weekends competition.

Springfield College Women’s Gymnastics Head Coach Jennifer Najuch told 22News the championships give athletes and families from all across the country a chance to see all that Springfield College and the city has to offer.

“We’re bringing in a lot of schools from all over, from Wisconsin to New York, and it’s great to have them in the Springfield area,” said Najuch. “I know a lot of schools went to the Dr. Seuss Museum so it’s great to show off the city and our campus.”

Springfield College will have eight student athletes representing the Pride this weekend.

The championships began Friday night at 5:00 p.m. and the last of the events will begin Saturday at 4:00 p.m.