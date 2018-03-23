Sacramento protest delays NBA game

(KCRA) Protesters calling for justice after an unarmed man was shot and killed by police officers Sunday night delayed the start of a Sacramento Kings game and blocked traffic on Interstate 5 Thursday evening.

The protesters made a chain around the arena before the start of the game, preventing people from going into the building.

Officials locked the doors to the arena, so no one could get in or out. The game started about 15 minutes late while the arena was mostly empty. Protesters dispersed from the scene before 9 p.m.

The protesters rallied against the deadly police shooting of Stephon Clark.

Sacramento police officers were searching for someone who was breaking into cars Sunday night in south Sacramento when they confronted Clark in the backyard of his grandparents’ home.

Officers called for Clark to stop and show his hands before one of them shouted, “gun, gun, gun.” The officers then opened fire on Clark, firing a total of 20 rounds, Sacramento police said.

