Rockland Street in Springfield closed due to water main break

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Rockland Street in Springfield is closed following a water main break that caused damage to the street.

Springfield Water and Sewer Commission spokesperson Jaimye Bartak told 22News the damage on Rockland Street was caused by a break in a main pipe that was installed in 1917. The break affected approximately 15 residents, whose water is expected to be turned back on in one or two hours.

Bartak said Springfield Water and Sewer crews will be working for at least the rest of the day to repair the damage done to the street. Rockland Street is still accessible to residents who live on the street. Non-street residents can utilize alternative side streets.