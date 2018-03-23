Reminder: Check your smoke alarm before it’s too late

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – After two deadly fires this week and a major smoke alarm recall, 22News is Working For You with how to make sure your home is protected, and it’s as simple as pressing a button.

There are several kinds of smoke alarms. Some make a loud ringing noise, and some actually talk to you, urging you to evacuate.

There are combination carbon monoxide and smoke detectors, and “dual-sensor” alarms, which identify fast and slow moving fires. It’s very important to periodically test your smoke alarm to make sure it’s working.

“A good method is Daylight Savings, every time, two times a year, spring and fall, check your batteries, test your alarms,” said Heather Hellyer of Rocky’s Ace Hardware store.

Also, if your alarm is making a chirping noise, it’s probably time to change your batteries. Fresh batteries and testing your alarm could save a life.