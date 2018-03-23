Proper disposal of smoking materials could help prevent house fires

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – The State Fire Marshal determined that smoking caused Thursday’s fire that killed a man who lived in a Three Rivers apartment building.

Thursday’s fire in Three Rivers left a 66-year-old man dead, and twelve others homeless.

State Department of Fire Services spokeswoman Jennifer Meith said the fire started on the third floor on the victim’s rear porch, where he had a recliner for smoking.

Meith said he had called 911, but he never made it out of the building.



“I was very surprised, but you have to think, people have to be smarter with what they do,” said Jake Fuller of Three Rivers. “A little thing like that can light that huge? I never would have honestly thought. It’s honestly crazy.”

According to the National Fire Protection Association, smoking is the leading cause of fire deaths. The State Fire Marshal said investigators found several of the apartments in the Springfield Street building had smoke detectors that weren’t mounted, or had no batteries.

One Palmer woman who smokes, said smokers have to be responsible about their habit.

“Make sure they’re putting out their cigarettes properly, and definitely make sure that they have working smoke detectors,” said Ami Nicholls. “In a multi-family home especially. It’s not just your house and your home that you’re putting at risk. That is so unfortunate.”

As a way of reducing fire risk, the NFPA recommends dousing smoking materials in water or sand and using a deep ashtray kept away from items that can catch fire.