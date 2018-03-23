Old Schell Bridge in Northfield to be taken down

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – They’re finally taking down a long-closed 100-year-old bridge over the Connecticut River.

The state believes what’s left of the Schell Bridge in Northfield is beyond repair.

The Schell Bridge is more than 500 feet long, crossing over the Connecticut River in Northfield.

You can get to it by taking East Northfield Road, but you’ll have to walk part of the way.



The bridge was shut down in 1985 after it was deemed structurally unsafe due to all the deterioration of its steel girders.

State Senator Stan Rosenberg unveiled the state’s plan to build a replacement bridge Thursday night at the Northfield Elementary School.

“Everybody wanted to save the bridge and I can understand that but I don’t think it was really a feasible thing,” said Larry Flynn of Northfield. “I mean the girders and stuff were are all rotted.”

MassDOT said the replacement bridge would be designed for walking and biking only, but it could accommodate emergency vehicles.



The cost of construction is $19 million.

MassDOT plans to begin construction on the new bridge in 2021 and have it completed by 2023.