No RMV services available until Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – All RMV services are down until Monday due to scheduled technology upgrades.

On Friday and over the weekend, there will be no vehicle inspections, no RMV services at AAA locations, no online RMV services, and no registrations will be processed at car dealerships.

A new computer system called the ATLAS system is being installed during this down time, and is said to provide customers with a quicker and easier experience at the RMV and online.

The ATLAS program will also introduce the new Real ID licensing protocols and online services. Beginning Monday, to get or renew any driver’s license, ID card, or learner’s permit, you will need documentation showing U.S. citizenship or lawful presence, as required by state and federal law.

The RMV reopens at 8:00 Monday morning,